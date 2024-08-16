Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Atco Mining Price Performance
Shares of Atco Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,592. Atco Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Atco Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atco Mining
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.