Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

Shares of Atco Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,592. Atco Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

