Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,981. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

