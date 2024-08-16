Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.