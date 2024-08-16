Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,553. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

