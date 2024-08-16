Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.06 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $20.39 or 0.00034640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.06 billion and $184.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,700,676 coins and its circulating supply is 395,354,306 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

