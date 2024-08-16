Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,578,000 after acquiring an additional 236,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,830,000 after acquiring an additional 266,811 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 971,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 151,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.