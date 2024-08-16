Aviva plc Declares Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

