Aviva plc Declares Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Aviva Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $13.13.
About Aviva
