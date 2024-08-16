Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.82.

TSE AYA opened at C$14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.01. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$78,664.48. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

