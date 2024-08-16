B. Riley Comments on Fathom Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fathom in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday.

Fathom Stock Up 1.3 %

FTHM opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Fathom has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 671,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,952.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,220 shares of company stock valued at $135,516. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

