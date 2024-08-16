B. Riley Comments on The RMR Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 72.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

