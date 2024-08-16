B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.