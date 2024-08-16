B. Riley Trims FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Target Price to $2.00

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.45.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 135,186 shares of company stock worth $192,654 in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

