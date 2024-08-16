B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 245,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 90,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

