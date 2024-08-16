Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $208,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,675 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 236,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 90,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

BHP opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.