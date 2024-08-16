Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

SLB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

