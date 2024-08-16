Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Shares Up 0.8%

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.48). 2,264,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 641,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.46).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.64. The company has a market capitalization of £601.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,944.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($63,521.45). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

