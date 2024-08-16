Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has $1.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

