Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.