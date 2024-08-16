Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $59.28

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.28, but opened at $57.80. Banco Macro shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 13,820 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.798 dividend. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

