Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.34. 169,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 369,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Macro

Banco Macro Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.798 per share. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $23,994,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,326,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,038,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,217,000.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.