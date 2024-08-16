Bank of America Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $128.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $137.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.13.

CE stock opened at $129.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

