Bank of America Lowers Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

CCAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

