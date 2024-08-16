Bank of America Lowers Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

CCAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

