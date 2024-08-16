Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,907. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.