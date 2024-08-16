Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 496,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,742. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

