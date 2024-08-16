Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $489,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.83. 238,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,390. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.