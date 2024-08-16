Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 576 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

