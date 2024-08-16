Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 240 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

AWK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 220,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

