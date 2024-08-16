Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
NYSE:MPV remained flat at $15.66 during trading hours on Friday. 27,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,456. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
