Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

