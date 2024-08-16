Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after acquiring an additional 788,735 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $173,692,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BDX traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.33. The company had a trading volume of 917,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,671. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $283.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

