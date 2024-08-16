Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $244.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.04), with a volume of 1336882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.82).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
