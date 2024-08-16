Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
