Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Bellway Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BWY traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,026 ($38.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,684.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,693.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,685.19. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,972 ($25.18) and a one year high of GBX 3,144 ($40.14).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

