Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

SKYX Platforms stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -2,809.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 251.77% and a negative net margin of 53.31%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SKYX Platforms will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 333.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,680 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Featured Articles

