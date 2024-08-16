Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

Shares of Zapata Computing stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Zapata Computing has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zapata Computing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapata Computing stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

