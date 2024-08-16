Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUMA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,121 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

