Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.42. 397,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

