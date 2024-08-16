BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BGC Group stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. BGC Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.51.
BGC Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.