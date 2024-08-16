Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Biglari Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $177.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average is $187.57. Biglari has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $402.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Biglari alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Biglari by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Biglari by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.