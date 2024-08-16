Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 124,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1198565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

