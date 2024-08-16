Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Birks Group Stock Up 2.6 %

BGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Birks Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

