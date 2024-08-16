BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Down 3%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 2,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

