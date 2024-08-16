BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Down 3%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 2,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Further Reading
