Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 193,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,560. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.4% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

