Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Acquires $15,650.00 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) Director Julie T. Kunkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $15,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.26 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $28,672,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

