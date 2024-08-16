Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,712,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

