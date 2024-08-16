Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,939. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

