Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.45 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 66.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

