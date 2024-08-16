bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
