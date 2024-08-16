BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.98. 1,938,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

