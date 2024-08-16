BMO Capital Markets Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.30.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$13.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.71%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

