BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 78,180 shares.The stock last traded at $103.10 and had previously closed at $102.94.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.