BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 78,180 shares.The stock last traded at $103.10 and had previously closed at $102.94.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

